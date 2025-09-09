Drones of 66th Brigade even hit occupiers between legs: destruction of Russian military personnel in Lyman direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 66th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, who are performing combat missions in the Lyman direction, continue to destroy the personnel of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, despite the fact that the Russian command regularly deploys fresh companies with more than 90% of the personnel to the area, the result on the video is the remains of the field.

One drone hit the occupier between the legs, others caught up with the fugitives in the open and in the bushes, and the final shot shows the destruction of a soldier who tried to hide in the grass.

