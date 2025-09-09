Ukrainian kamikaze drones staged "game of hide-and-seek" for occupiers: seven Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade, part of Ukraine’s Third Army Corps, continue to methodically eliminate Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders have turned the operation into a real hunt for the occupiers. The footage released by the brigade shows Russian servicemen running chaotically across fields and bushes, trying to avoid encounters with the kamikaze drones of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade.

As a result of the Ukraine`s operators work, at least seven occupiers were eliminated. "There’s less and less greenery left and it’s getting harder for the Russians to hide. And you know the rule: those who fail to hide only return home in black bags," the description to the video reads. "The game of hide-and-seek continues," the authors added.

