Pilots of strike drones from the First Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko "Burevii" of Ukraine’s National Guard eliminated 28 Russian occupiers in the Kupiansk sector between September 1 and 7. They also destroyed more than 100 enemy shelters, 75 kamikaze drones, and other military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the defenders reported the results of their work in the brigade's telegram channel.The occupiers had attempted to fortify their positions in forested areas, camouflaging equipment with tree branches, but Ukrainian FPV drones successfully detected and destroyed the concealed targets.

A video accompanying the brigade’s weekly report shows a strike drone identifying a shelter with Russian soldiers inside and detonating it, killing the personnel. Other drones destroyed enemy artillery, continuing to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces.

Watch more: Defense Forces eliminate about 500 foreign mercenaries from 28 countries fighting on Russia’s side. VIDEO