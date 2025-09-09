Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated around 500 foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the aggressor state.

This was reported on Tuesday by the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin’s safari tour. In Russia’s war against Ukraine, more than half a thousand foreigners from 28 countries have already been killed," the statement said.

It noted that the Kremlin most actively deployed foreign nationals during fighting in Russia’s Kursk region in 2024.

"Nigerians, Kenyans and other mercenaries who didn’t realize what they had signed up for. They were promised adventure and a salary," the Air Assault Forces added.

