DIU and 3rd Army Corps form new unit "KRAKEN 1654". VIDEO

Thanks to the cooperation between the MoD`s Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new unit, KRAKEN 1654, is being formed. The DIU is transferring part of its experienced fighters from the Active Operations Unit to the 3rd Army Corps.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The new "KRAKEN 1654" is named after the unit where its soldiers began their military service. It serves both as a tribute to comrades with whom they fought side by side and as a symbol of KRAKEN’s traditions. The Active Operations Unit "KRAKEN" distinguished itself in battles during the Kharkiv counteroffensive, as well as in Zaporizhzhia region, Sumy region, Chasiv Yar, Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Part of its fighters will now reinforce the command staff of the Corps’ UAV Regiment. Their mission will be to develop, operate and support the Corps’ UAV Regiment for combat tasks, reconnaissance and strike operations.

Watch more: Beating of Kraken volunteer in Dnipro: Tyshchenko claims Pavlov hit investigator during searches of "fraudulent bot farms". VIDEO