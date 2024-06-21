Beating of Kraken volunteer in Dnipro: Tyshchenko claims Pavlov hit investigator during searches of "fraudulent bot farms". VIDEO

"Servant of the People" MP Mykola Tyshchenko said that volunteer and former Kraken special forces soldier Dmytro "Son" Pavlov is allegedly connected to a fraudulent bot farm in Dnipro. According to him, he tried to disrupt the investigation. This allegedly led to a clash.

Tyshchenko did not name the attacker, but published his photo and video of the conflict.

Social media identified him as volunteer Dmytro "Son" Pavlov, who fought in the Kraken special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The unit also confirmed that he was a former serviceman.

The MP claims that Pavlov struck several blows to the investigator who was working on the search of the fraudulent bot farm, and then tried to escape, and "demonstratively took off his trousers in front of the police officer while he was making a statement against him," Tishchenko said.

"The attack was allegedly carried out by a friend of Maksym Khomko, one of the organisers of fraudulent bot farms. The investigation is checking this information, he has already given his testimony," the MP said in a statement.

"It is reported that this person is a member of the "power bloc" in the "Nine" organised criminal group in Dnipro. According to information, he was tasked with disrupting the investigation," Tyshchenko said.

He also stated that Pavlov was "medically fit, but still discharged from military service... for family reasons".

According to him, "despite the fraudsters' provocations," the investigation did not stop.

The MP added that law enforcement officers seized all the equipment and material evidence and identified all those present in the bot farm's office.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, a clash took place on Yavornytskyi Avenue in the centre of Dnipro between a group of people in uniforms and balaclavas and a man in civilian clothes.

Social media wrote that the man in civilian clothes was a resident of Dnipro, Dmytro "Son" Pavlov, who fought in the Kraken special forces.

Telegram channels also claimed that he was attacked by the bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko.

The police opened two criminal proceedings under the article on intentional light bodily harm and the article on illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person.

