Attack on volunteer "Kraken" Pavlov in Dnipro: Special Unit confirmed that this is their ex-serviceman

The "Kraken" special unit has confirmed that the man who was attacked by unknown men in military uniform in Dnipro on June 20 is a former member of the unit. There they are waiting for a fair investigation. The police opened two criminal proceedings.

On June 20, 2024, a clash between a group of people in balaclavas and a man in civilian clothes, who was being held against his will, took place in the city of Dnipro. The police arrived at the scene. In view of the public publicity of the incident, we inform you that the man in civilian clothes, who was injured as a result of the clash, is a former serviceman of the KRAKEN special unit, the message reads.

Kraken emphasized that they are closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and are waiting for justice.

"We do not interfere in the course of the investigation, but we carefully monitor its course. The consequence of such incidents should be the real establishment of justice," they added.

Police reaction

The police of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported that two criminal proceedings have been opened in connection with the conflict in the center of Dnipro.

"Unknown persons in camouflage clothing and balaclavas injured a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. The incident took place on June 20 at around 1:45 p.m. on Yavornytskiy Ave. in Dnipro.

According to this fact, two criminal proceedings have been opened by the investigators of the police department No. 5 of the Dnipro DPD under part 1 of Article 125 (intentional slight bodily harm) and 2 Art. 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the press service reported.

Currently, the police are conducting primary investigative measures to identify all persons involved in the specified event.

Also remind, on June 20 in Dnipro, a volunteer and fighter of the Kraken special unit Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov was attacked by unknown persons in military uniform.

Local telegram channels noted that unknown people could be the bodyguards of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko. Pavlov could have had a verbal altercation with the people's deputy.