Unidentified men in uniform attacked Kraken volunteer Pavlov in Dnipro. Social media reports that it could have been security of People’s Deputy Tyshchenko. VIDEO

On June 20, in Dnipro, Dmytro "Son" Pavlov, a volunteer and fighter with the Kraken special unit, was attacked by unidentified men in military uniform.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

In videos shared online, men in uniforms approached Pavlov as he was walking in the city center with a baby in a stroller: they surrounded him and handcuffed his hands.

One of the men in balaclavas held the volunteer's bag and searched it.

Local telegram channels write that the unidentified people may be the security of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who was visiting Dnipro today. According to the city's resources, Pavlov and Tyshchenko may have had a verbal confrontation.

In a comment to LIGA.net, police spokeswoman for the Dnipropetrovsk region, Hanna Starchevska, said that investigative actions were ongoing to identify all the individuals.

She noted that two criminal proceedings have been opened under the article on intentional light bodily harm and the article on illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person.

