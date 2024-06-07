Attack on volunteer in Kyiv because of Ukrainian language: second suspect was detained. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers identified and detained the second suspect in the attack on the volunteer in the Obolon district of Kyiv. He was a 70-year-old pensioner.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv police and the city prosecutor's office.

As noted, the man is currently giving evidence to investigators, his actions are classified as hooliganism, and the offender faces up to four years in prison for his actions.

On 6 June, officers of the Obolon Police Department, with the assistance of criminal analysis analysts and in cooperation with the SSU, identified and detained the second offender.

He was a Kyiv resident born in 1954. Investigators served him a notice of suspicion for committing hooliganism.

What happened?

It was established that on 2 June, the suspect had a birthday, so he and his 73-year-old acquaintance, with whom they trade at the market, celebrated the event with alcohol and returned home in the evening.

At the exit of the underpass on Novokonstantinovskaya Street, the suspect, according to him, decided to pay the girl a few compliments, but she did not appreciate his advances.

"Not wanting to communicate, she replied that she did not understand the men. The answer in Ukrainian provoked the aggression of the drunken pensioners, who began to insult the girl, so she decided to film them on her mobile phone," the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect then hit her several times in the leg and struck her in the nose with his palm. All this happened after his accomplice took the girl's phone. The victim managed to get the phone back. After that, the attackers fled the scene.

The man does not admit his guilt

Currently, the 70-year-old suspect does not admit his guilt, prosecutors say. He claims that he was only trying to stop the girl's conflict with his friend.

As reported, on 5 June, a 73-year-old man was detained in Kyiv who attacked a local volunteer in the Obolon district of the city on the grounds of the language issue. He was notified of being suspected of hooliganism.

