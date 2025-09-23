Russia bears full responsibility for violations of NATO airspace, - Alliance

NATO has stated that it is Russia that is fully responsible for the violation of the airspace of the Alliance member states.

Thus, the North Atlantic Council met this morning at the request of Estonia, in accordance with Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, to "consult and strongly condemn the dangerous violation of Estonian airspace by Russia on September 19".

"The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) briefed the Council on the incident, during which three armed Russian MiG-31 aircraft violated Estonian airspace for more than ten minutes. NATO's response was swift and decisive. Allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort them out of Estonian airspace.

This incursion is part of a broader pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behavior. This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4. On September 10, the Council held consultations in response to a large-scale violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Several other Allies - including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania - have also recently experienced violations of their airspace by Russia. We stand in full solidarity with all Allies whose airspace has been violated," the statement said.

NATO emphasized that Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are "escalatory, risky and endanger lives".

"They must stop. NATO's response to Russia's reckless actions will continue to be resolute. On September 12, we launched Operation Eastern Sentry to reinforce NATO's position along the entire eastern flank. We will strengthen our capabilities as well as our deterrence and defense posture, including through effective air defense.

Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and Allies will use, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend themselves and to deter all threats from all directions. We will continue to respond in the manner, time and domain of our choosing. Our commitment to Article 5 is unwavering," the Alliance added.

They also emphasized that these and other irresponsible actions by Russia will not deter NATO Allies from "their unwavering commitment to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, in exercising its inherent right to self-defense against Russia's brutal and unprovoked war of aggression."

What preceded it?

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.