19 targets flew into Poland, 4 UAVs were shot down, - Tusk

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Polish territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

He said that most of the drones entered Polish airspace from Belarus.

Four drones were likely shot down, the prime minister added.

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

