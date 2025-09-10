Tusk has already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about arrival of "Shaheds" in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the current situation and the actions taken against Russian objects that violated Polish airspace.

Tusk reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We are constantly in contact," he noted.

Recall that earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" flew into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets.

