Poland closes border with Belarus amid "Zapad-2025" drills – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced that the country will close its border with Belarus.

Polskie Radio reported the statement, according to Censor.NET.

The closure will take effect at midnight on Thursday.

"We are closing the border with Belarus due to the aggressive military exercises ‘Zapad,’" Tusk said.

According to him, all border crossings with Belarus, including rail, will be shut down.

The Prime Minister stressed that the military drills, organized by Moscow and Minsk, are targeting NATO’s sensitive security zone. "Such maneuvers have one purpose – the Suwałki Corridor," he said, noting that for now this is a simulation.

Read more: There is no threat to Ukraine from Russia and Belarus’ West-2025 exercise - Budanov

Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the joint Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025 would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service previously reported that the Russia-Belarus drills scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia’s demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first train carrying Russian servicemen and equipment for the Zapad-2025 drills arrived in Belarus.

Read more: Putin’s plans go beyond Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Breuer