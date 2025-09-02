Putin’s plans go beyond Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Breuer

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans "go beyond Ukraine".

He made this statement during a briefing on 1 September on the occasion of the start of the large-scale Quadriga 2025 manoeuvres together with 13 partner countries, DW reports, according to Censor.NET.

Breuer said that the aim of the exercises is to strengthen deterrence and increase combat readiness. As part of the Quadriga 2025 exercises, Germany and its NATO partners are practising the defence of the eastern flank.

The general emphasised Russia's "aggressive behaviour", which poses a threat to the Baltic region.

"Putin is watching us, his plans go beyond Ukraine," Breuer said.

He noted that although the Bundeswehr has no information about Russia's preparations for an attack, military personnel are on standby.

"The Bundeswehr must train, train and train again," Breuer emphasised.

In addition, he acknowledged that these military exercises partially coincide with the Russian-Belarusian manoeuvres "Zapad-2025", which will take place from 12 to 16 September in Belarus.

"We want to deter, not provoke escalation," said the German general, urging people not to "fall for the tricks" of Russian disinformation.

Russian Federation and Belarus military exercises "Zapad-2025"

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025" would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises planned for September could lead to an increased threat of demonstrative actions by Russia near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first echelon arrived in Belarus with Russian military personnel and equipment for the "Zapad 2025" exercises.

