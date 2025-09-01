Norway strengthens navy due to Russian threat - SkyNews

Norway is making its largest investment in its own defense by purchasing five Type 26 frigates from the United Kingdom for more than €11.5 billion.

The ships are designed for anti-submarine warfare and will strengthen the country's navy in the face of the Russian threat.

The frigates will join a joint fleet of 13 anti-submarine vessels (8 British and 5 Norwegian) operating in Northern Europe. Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik noted that anti-submarine helicopters will be installed on the ships, and the identity of the vessels will allow for more effective joint missions and simplify maintenance.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized that cooperation with the United Kingdom is strategically important for protecting Norway's maritime borders. The agreement will also create around 4,000 jobs in the shipbuilding industry and supply chains in the United Kingdom.

