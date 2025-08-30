World will struggle with Putin’s Russia for many years to come - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the international community will have to resist Vladimir Putin's aggressive regime for a long time to come.

According to Censor.NET, Merz made this statement in an interview with French television channel LCI after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon.

"We all hope that one day we will once again be good neighbors with the Russians. But, unfortunately, today we are very, very far from that. I would say that we must say 'no' to Putin's regime and everything that is part of it, the oligarchs, this kleptocracy that has taken over the state. And we must fight against it. I think we will be dealing with this authoritarian regime for many years to come," the German chancellor emphasized.

