Russia is systematically attacking German infrastructure and destabilizing country - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia is conducting systematic attacks against German infrastructure and trying to destabilize the country using information influence and cyberattacks.

According to Censor.NET, Merz made this statement in an interview with French television channel LCI after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon.

He noted that Russian authorities attack German infrastructure on a daily basis and try to influence public opinion, particularly through social media.

"Putin is destabilizing a large part of our country. He is interfering everywhere. So we are already in conflict with Russia," the German chancellor emphasized.

According to him, Putin does not feel threatened by NATO and therefore attacks democracies. He stressed that Russian aggression goes beyond territorial claims.

"Putin no longer respects any international agreements. In this new era, in this new world, we are faced with heads of state who are no longer willing to accept the common rules of international law. It's not just Putin. The same applies to Xi Jinping in China. The same applies to North Korea," Merz said.

Read more: Putin trying to intimidate countries that support Ukraine, - The Telegraph