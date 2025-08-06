Zapad 2025 exercises: first echelon of Russian troops and equipment arrives in Belarus. PHOTO

The first echelon of Russian military personnel and equipment for the West 2025 exercise has arrived in Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Belarus.

The ministry said that West 2025 is "the main stage of joint training of the armies of the two states this year".

The exercises will take place in September.

"Currently, Belarusian and Russian servicemen are in the final stages of preparation," it added.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia's demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

