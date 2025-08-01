ENG
Belarus creates special operations forces brigade near Ukraine border

Belarus has sent its military personnel to Russia for training

Belarus is forming a new Special Operations Forces brigade to be stationed in the Gomel region near the Ukrainian border.

This was reported by the commander of Belarusian SOF, Vadym Denysenko, Censor.NET cites Russian media.

"A decision was made to strengthen the southern sector. Currently, this is the most, so to speak, restless direction that keeps us all on alert," Denysenko stated.

