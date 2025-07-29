Belarus claims to have shot down drone over Minsk. PHOTO

Around two o'clock in the morning, the Belarusian EW neutralised a drone that flew into the territory of Minsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Belarus.

It is noted that air defence personnel spotted an "unknown air target" at around 2 am on 29 July in the airspace of Belarus. The target was identified as a UAV.

"As a result of the impact of electronic warfare on it, at 02.33 a.m. the UAV crashed near the house 72 on Matusevicha Street in Minsk," the statement said.

They added that following the incident, control over the use of the country's airspace was being tightened.

To recap, on the morning of 28 July, a drone similar to a Shahed type aerial vehicle flew into Lithuania.

Watch more: Drone flies into Lithuania from Belarus. VIDEO