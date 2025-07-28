Drone flies into Lithuania from Belarus. VIDEO

The police reported the discovery of a drone of an unspecified type that flew into the country from Belarus.

This was reported by LRT, Censor.NET informs.

A video of the drone was posted on social media.

"This morning, residents reported an unmanned aerial vehicle that most likely flew into Lithuania from Belarus. According to reports, the drone was seen at an altitude of about 200 metres, last seen near Vilnius... Residents who have spotted the drone are urged to immediately report it by calling 112 and not to approach it under any circumstances. It is unclear what type of drone it is, we will update the information," said Darius Buta, a spokesman for the National Crisis Centre.

Defence Minister Shakalienė said:

"We would like to point out that today is ideal weather for weather probes, which are known to be used by smugglers to transport their goods. We cannot yet say for sure what the object or objects are."

Read more: Russia is already in state of hybrid war with West - Merz