No concessions, "no game" with Putin guarantee security, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Europe and the entire West to take a tough stance and show solidarity in response to Russia's aggressive policy.

He made this statement during a visit to the Polish-Belarusian border together with the President of the European Commission, according to Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

"No concessions, no subtle games with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and aggressive Russia will lead to success or guarantee our security," Tusk stressed. He compared the situation to the struggle of the Solidarity movement in Poland, calling on the EU, NATO, and the US to act decisively and jointly.

According to him, Poland expects a "very significant" share in European security enhancement programs, in particular SAFE, and is claiming tens of billions of euros. He stressed that this is not a request, but a fair distribution of resources.

Tusk announced that Poland plans to invest PLN 200 billion in defense in 2026, particularly in the army and defense industry. He emphasized that the country is conscientiously fulfilling its obligations and expects the same attitude from all European states and institutions.

