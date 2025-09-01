There are no signs that Russia is preparing attack on NATO under guise of "West" exercise, - Bundeswehr General Breuer

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer does not expect an attack by Russian troops on NATO territory under the guise of the West 2025 exercises, which are set to begin in two weeks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to ntv.

"We have no indication that attacks are being prepared under the guise of training exercises. But we will be on guard – not only the German armed forces, but also NATO," he said.

Russian Federation and Belarus military exercises "West-2025"

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025" would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises planned for September could lead to an increased threat of demonstrative actions by Russia near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first echelon arrived in Belarus with Russian military personnel and equipment for the West 2025 exercises.