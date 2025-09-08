There is no threat to Ukraine from Russia and Belarus’ West-2025 exercise - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "West-2025" do not pose any threat to Ukraine and the European Union.

He said this in an interview with Apostrophe TV, Censor.NET reports.

"These are planned exercises, and there is no threat [to Ukraine] in these exercises... This is a planned event, it is held annually," explained the head of the DIU.

According to him, there is "nothing new" in these exercises.

When asked whether Zapad 2025 poses a threat to the EU, Budanov replied: "Right now, no."

He added that Russia's plans for the fall have not changed:

"There is nothing new, they do not stop, they continue their offensive actions. They have recently regrouped their main forces. The advanced units that have been regrouped have already entered combat," the intelligence chief summarized.

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus "West-2025"

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported that the West-2025 military exercises between Russia and Belarus would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia's demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first echelon of Russian military personnel and equipment for the West 2025 exercise arrived in Belarus.