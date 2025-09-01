European Commission wants to invest in EU countries that share borders with Russia and Belarus, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Lithuania on 1 September to express her support for the country as a frontline EU state on the border with Russia and Belarus.

She announced this at a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

She noted that Lithuania constantly faces military and hybrid threats, including the instrumentalisation of migrants and violations of its airspace by drones from Belarus.

" As Lithuania is being tested, Europe, as a whole is being tested. We are with you in all possible ways," stressed the head of the European Commission.

Leyen added that a roadmap for defence investment for the next five years would be presented at the informal European Council meeting in October, and that the EU's long-term budget proposed tripling spending on migration management and border protection.

She also thanked Lithuania for its consistent support for Ukraine, including the latest €200 million aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Leyen highlighted three key elements of Ukraine's future security guarantees: a strong Ukrainian army, a multinational "Coalition of the Willing" contingent and the EU's defence posture, as well as the prospect of Ukraine's EU membership.

