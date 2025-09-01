Since start of full-scale war, Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with third of its weapons from EU, - von der Leyen

One third of the total volume of weapons supplied by the EU to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war comes from Bulgaria.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria, according to BGNES, as reported by Censor.NET.

She noted that Bulgaria has a strong defence industry and is the only country in the EU where the largest private employer is a defence industry company.

The country produces large quantities of ammunition and explosives, which are supplied to Ukraine in particular.

Read more: Equipment and ammunition: Bulgaria allocates new military aid package to Ukraine

According to von der Leyen, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a third of the weapons received by the Ukrainian army have come from Bulgaria.

"Here, you produce large quantities of ammunition and explosives that support Ukraine and its fight for freedom. Since the beginning of the war, one-third of the weapons used by Ukraine have come from Bulgaria. Bulgaria actively contributes to the defense and security of both Ukraine and Europe," EC president said.

Read more: Bulgaria extends support program for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025