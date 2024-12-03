Equipment and ammunition: Bulgaria allocates new military aid package to Ukraine

Bulgaria is allocating another military aid package to Ukraine, the 7th in a row.

This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio, citing a statement by the country's Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minutes of the last meeting of the interim government, the new package of assistance to Ukraine from Bulgaria contains weapons, equipment and ammunition. However, the exact list is confidential.

It is noted that Bulgaria‘s assistance is provided under an agreement from the end of 2022. The content of previously provided assistance is also not disclosed.

The country's Ministry of Defence has assured that the military assistance will not in any way harm the capabilities of the Bulgarian army.

The media reports that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has handed over to Bulgaria a list of weapons needed by the Armed Forces.

At their last meeting in September, acting Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov assured Ambassador Olesia Ilashchuk that Bulgaria would help Ukraine.

In the spring of this year, the newly appointed acting Minister of Defence of Bulgaria, Atanas Zapryanov, promised to speed up the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

