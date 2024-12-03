ENG
Italy prepares new military aid package for Ukraine - Reuters

Italy is preparing new aid package for Ukraine

Italy is preparing a new, 10th military aid package for Ukraine. Its contents are not disclosed.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to two informed sources, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has approved nine military aid packages for Ukraine, which, in particular, included two SAMP/T air defense systems.

According to sources, the Italian government is likely to approve the 10th package by the end of December 2024. The sources refused to give any other details.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy would not send its soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

