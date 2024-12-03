Occupiers increase number of units on Kinburn Spit – Southern Defense Forces

On the captured Kinburn Spit, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of their units defending it.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to the spokesman, the Russian army has concentrated artillery and air defense units on the spit.

"They are defending this area in order to prevent the capture of the Dnipro Bay. The enemy is very concerned, and in addition to deploying additional defense forces on the Kinburn Spit itself, about two and a half months ago they transferred a division of river boats from Sevastopol to join the so-called Dnipro Flotilla. This was also done in order to strengthen their presence in the Dnipro Bay and on the Kinburn Spit in particular," explained Voloshyn.

The spokesman noted that the Kinburn Spit closes the entrance to the Dnipro River from the sea, so by taking control of it, it is possible to "actually close the possibility for Russian units to receive some support from the sea."

"This is a very important foothold for them and for us. In addition, the Kinburn Spit can be used to shell the south of the Kherson region and the south of Mykolaiv region. It is indeed an important stronghold in many, many ways," he added.

Read more: Occupiers amassed certain amount of assault infantry in Vremivka direction to break into our defense - Southern Defense Forces

As a reminder, the Kinburn Spit is located in the occupied part of Mykolaiv region, a few kilometers from Ochakiv. The local authorities have repeatedly reported that Ochakiv is suffering from Russian attacks from this very territory.