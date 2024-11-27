Occupiers amassed certain amount of assault infantry in Vremivka direction to break into our defense - Southern Defense Forces

The Russian military has intensified its assault operations in the Vremivka direction and has accumulated a certain number of assault infantry, but not so much for the offensive as to penetrate deeper into our defense.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

"The enemy has intensified (in the Vremivka direction - Ed.) its assault actions of small groups of assault infantry. He conducts them with the support of armored combat vehicles, with the support of armored groups, and indeed the enemy has accumulated a certain number of assault infantry in this area. But it is not enough to carry out any offensive. It is to constantly continue assault operations, to try to penetrate our defense deeper and deeper, to try to take our positions. But the Ukrainian Defense Forces are basically repelling all these assaults and trying to level the line of contact," Voloshyn explained.

Read more: Umierov met with South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol: They discussed cooperation between Russia and DPRK

He added that the enemy conducts about 20 assaults here every day and "is rushing with all its might to Velyka Novosilka, the largest settlement in the area, to take control of the entire Donetsk region."

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are trying to break through in the south of the Donetsk region. We are talking about the Prydniprovskyi direction, where the occupiers are actively conducting reconnaissance by combat to identify the positions of Ukrainian defenders and are preparing for assault operations.

The invaders have amassed forces to break into our defense in the Vremivsk sector