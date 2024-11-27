Umierov met with South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol: They discussed cooperation between Russia and DPRK

During his visit to Seoul, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with South Korean President Yun Seok-yol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap.

The South Korean leader emphasized his readiness to cooperate with Ukraine and closely coordinate with the United States in responding to the threats posed by the strengthening of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

Ukraine and Korea will continue exchanging information on the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia and on what Russia is giving to the DPRK in exchange for its military assistance in the war.

Ukraine's delegation also held separate talks with the Korean President's National Security Advisor Shin Won-shik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, sharing intelligence on North Korean troops in Russia.

According to the newspaper, Umierov was expected to ask Korea for military assistance, but it is not known whether this was discussed.

Earlier, South Korea's president said that Seoul would decide on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine depending on the scale of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.

Umierov's visit to South Korea

The day before, the media reported that Rustem Umierov had arrived in South Korea.

Journalists assumed that the defense minister would ask for weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

