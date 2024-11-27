Over 600 people remain in Kurakhove, they refused to be evacuated - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, 625 people remain, no children.

This was stated stated by the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

According to him, more than 600 people in question are those who flatly refused to be evacuated.

"Children and vulnerable people have long been evacuated to safe places," Voloshyn said.

Situation in Kurakhove

The spokesperson noted that the enemy is trying to occupy the dominant heights, take fire control of the roads leading to Kurakhove and break through the city's defences. At the same time, they are intensively shelling the city with guided aerial bombs.

The defence forces restrain the enemy's offensive, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. Kurakhove is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Voloshyn added.

