"First, seepage, then accumulation": OSGT Khortytsia on new tactics of Russian occupiers

The Russian occupation forces use the tactics of assault groups, which are carried out in several waves - the enemy can advance to assault with small infantry groups of three, five or 10 people without the involvement of armoured vehicles.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, told LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy can attack with small infantry groups of three, five or 10 people without the use of armoured vehicles. Then, if they are lucky, they can get to a shelter, wait for the next five people and then conduct assault operations. And if they are unlucky and our soldiers destroy them, they will stay forever in the place where they started the assault," he said.

Thus, Voloshyn added, the Russians are using seepage and then accumulation tactics.

Usually, to bring assault groups as close to Ukrainian positions as possible, Russians use both armoured vehicles and highly mobile vehicles such as motorcycles, buggies and ATVs, "Khortytsia" spokesman said.

They are also actively using vehicles, from trucks to cars, which they take from the local population. In addition, UAZ "loaf" vehicles, which are typical of the Russian army, are widely used.

"Such heterogeneous convoys are usually hit by our artillery or by FPV drones," Voloshyn concluded.