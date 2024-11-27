Little is left of Chasiv Yar, situation is consistently difficult - CMA. MAP

Russian invaders are deliberately destroying the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the head of the CMA, Serhii Chaus, Censor.NET reports citing Espreso.

"The situation is consistently difficult in Chasiv Yar. Unfortunately, no improvements have been seen or heard recently. It is constantly flying, constantly buzzing. Unfortunately, there is very little left of the city I know and remember. The multi-storey housing stock is almost all destroyed. The private sector is in roughly the same state. So it is very painful to talk about the city. I wish it would stop, but everything continues - the destruction and the fighting," he said.

According to Chaus, Chasiv Yar is under constant and large-scale shelling. Russia is using all available arsenal, from air strikes to mortar fire. Both cannon and rocket artillery are used. The occupiers are deliberately destroying the city, sparing no weapon.

"There are 302 people left in the city. The evacuation took place yesterday. People are scattered throughout the community. They can survive only in basements, because staying in the houses is actually suicide. The shelling is chaotic and impossible to predict. Shells fall in different places, in different districts, so it is simply unrealistic to make any forecast," he concluded.

