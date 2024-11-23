ENG
Umierov discusses strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities with Nauseda

Today, on November 23, 2024, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius.

Umerov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during the meeting they discussed the priorities of cooperation for 2025.

"In particular, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and supporting our soldiers.

Another key issue was strengthening the Ukrainian defense industry. Modern challenges require new approaches, and Lithuania is our important partner in this area," the Ukrainian minister said.

It is also to President Nausėda and the Lithuanian people for their true leadership in addressing security issues at the European level.

Раніше також повідомлялося, що Литва профінансує виробництво українських далекобійних дронів.

