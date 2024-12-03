Ukraine urgently needs at least 20 air defense systems – Sybiha

Ukraine is asking NATO to provide at least twenty air defense systems to protect it from Russian shelling.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha before the NATO ministerial meeting, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

At the meeting with colleagues, they will discuss the situation in the energy sector after Russia's latest missile attack and the possibility of strengthening the "air shield".

"We have already informed our partners of our urgent needs and are grateful to them for their quick response. We are talking about the urgent provision of at least 20 additional systems - Hawk, NASAMS, IRIS-T - that will help us avoid blackout. We understand that Russia wants to deprive us of the ability to produce electricity. So we need more support and more solidarity," said Sybiha.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine lacks air defense systems. Now they are looking for opportunities to protect two dozen special facilities.

