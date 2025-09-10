Polish President Nawrocki: Possibility of applying NATO Article 4 was discussed

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that during an emergency meeting of the National Security Bureau, the possibility of invoking NATO Article 4 was discussed.

The Polish leader's office reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"The operation in Polish airspace has been completed. I learned about the whole situation at around 3 a.m. I am constantly in touch with the Ministry of National Defense, General Klisz and General Kukula.

After conducting an analysis, I decided to visit the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces, where General Klisz provided me with comprehensive information. I also met there with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and decided to organize a special meeting at the National Security Bureau (BBN) at 6:30 a.m.," he noted.

According to Nawrocki, during this meeting, the possibility of invoking NATO Article 4 was discussed.

Article 4 stipulates that the Alliance will consult each other whenever, in the opinion of one of them, there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties.

"This discussion also raised the issue of the need to strengthen Poland's anti-drone defense. I received a report from General Kukula, who said that within 48 hours, the Polish army will have a full analysis of what happened," the president concluded.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "Shahids" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation was raised, ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against the targets. He has also informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the Shahedin in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.