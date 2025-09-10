17 777 81
Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian "shaheds" flew into Poland (updated)
On the night of 10 September, Russian "shaheds" flew into the territory of Poland.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
"UAV in Poland heading west, the city of Zamość!" - the statement reads.
Subsequently, the Air Force changed the message and removed any mention of UAV movement in Poland.
At the same time, monitoring channels confirm that the UAV group left Ukraine and headed for Poland.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password