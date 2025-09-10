Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian "shaheds" flew into Poland (updated)

On the night of 10 September, Russian "shaheds" flew into the territory of Poland.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"UAV in Poland heading west, the city of Zamość!" - the statement reads.

Read more: Russians launch strike UAVs on Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Subsequently, the Air Force changed the message and removed any mention of UAV movement in Poland.

At the same time, monitoring channels confirm that the UAV group left Ukraine and headed for Poland.

Read more: Polish Foreign Ministry on Russian attack on Yarova: "Criminal and cynical attack"