News Attack of drones
Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian "shaheds" flew into Poland (updated)

On the night of 10 September, Russian "shaheds" flew into the territory of Poland.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"UAV in Poland heading west, the city of Zamość!" - the statement reads.

Shaheeds in Poland

Subsequently, the Air Force changed the message and removed any mention of UAV movement in Poland.

Змінений пост Повітряних Сил

At the same time, monitoring channels confirm that the UAV group left Ukraine and headed for Poland.

