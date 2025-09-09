Polish Foreign Ministry on Russian attack on Yarova: "Criminal and cynical attack"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has issued a statement regarding the Russian air strike on the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, which killed 23 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the account of the Polish Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

The ministry called the attack "criminal and cynical" because it hit innocent civilians, including people receiving pensions.

"We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the Polish ministry said.

As reported, on September 9, Russian troops attacked Yarova in the Donetsk region with an air bomb during the distribution of pensions: at least 23 people were killed and more than 20 wounded.

