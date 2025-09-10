Kallas on attack by Russian "shaheds" in Poland: There are signs that this is not coincidence

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas commented on the attack by Russian "shaheds" in Poland.

"Last night in Poland, we saw the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began, and indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental. I am in contact with NATO Secretary General Rutte and Radosław Sikorski (Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs. - Ed.). The EU stands in full solidarity with Poland," she said.

Kallas stressed that the Russian war is escalating, not ending.

"We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe’s defence. The EU plays a major role and we will support initiatives like the Eastern Border Shield defence line," she summed up.





As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

