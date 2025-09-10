Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by "huge number of Russian UAVs"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country was attacked by Russian drones.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies," the Prime Minister noted.

Recall, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

