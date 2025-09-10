Rubio provided information about Russian "Shaheds" who flew into Poland - CNN

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that he was informed about Russian "Shaheds" that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

CNN writes about this, Censor.NET informs.

Journalists asked him if he had received information about Russian UAVs in Poland. Rubio said: "Yes."

Recall that earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "Shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

