Russia fired 458 missiles at Ukraine, 413 were neutralized. At least 8 UAVs flew into Poland - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 10, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 458 drones and missiles of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

What did Russian troops use in Ukraine?

- 415 Shahed, Gerbera type strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - TOT of Crimea, more than 250 of them - Shaheds;

- 42 cruise/aviation missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) from Saratov region - RF, Black Sea area;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Voronezh region - RF.

How did the air defense work?

Air defense forces neutralized 413 air targets:

- 386 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and drones of other types;

- 27 cruise/aviation missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69).

It was previously recorded that 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs were hit at 17 locations.

"At least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland," they noted.