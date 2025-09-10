Russian "Shahed" hits house in Poland: no casualties. PHOTOS

A Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the Polish village of Wyryki-Wola (Włodawa County, Lublin Voivodeship).

This was reported by PolsatNews, Censor.NET reports.

As a result, the roof of the house and a car were damaged.

The services said that no one was injured.

"An incident occurred in the town of Wyryki, as a result of which a residential building was damaged. We don't know the exact details yet; we don't know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was the drone debris," said Mariusz Zanko, head of the Włodawa district.

"As far as I understand from the residents, people heard an explosion and saw Polish fighter jets. The situation is quite complicated and disturbing; there is indeed a lot of anxiety among the residents," he added.

Later, Polish Sejm deputy Dariusz Stefaniuk published photos of the aftermath of the Russian drone crash.















Read more: All "Shaheds" that flew into Poland were shot down with help of Dutch and NATO air forces - country’s Armed Forces Operational Command

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation was raised, ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against the targets. He has also informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shaheds" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

Read more: Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by "huge number of Russian UAVs"