Flying "shaheds" into Poland: air force raised, ground air defence systems on high alert, four airports closed

On the night of Wednesday, September 10, Russian "Shaheds" crossed the Ukrainian border and entered Polish airspace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Recall that at around 1:13 a.m. on September 10, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian army had launched several new groups of Shahed-type strike drones.

It also became known that the enemy "Shaheds" had left Ukrainian airspace and were already being tracked in Poland.

Read more: Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian "shaheds" flew into Poland (updated)

What are they saying in Poland?

The Polish Air Force Command confirmed that on the night of September 9-10, 2025, the Russian Federation carried out another series of massive strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine.

It also confirmed that, in order to ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces had initiated all necessary procedures.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defenсe and radar detection systems have reached a state of high alert," the statement said.

At the same time, it is stated that these actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at protecting airspace and citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the risk zone.

Due to the threat of Russian drones, the airspace of four airports was closed n Poland.

Initially, this applied to "Rzeszów", but within the next few hours, the airports in "Lublin", "Warsaw", and "Modlin" were also closed.

Read more: Russians launch strike UAVs on Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Polish Deputy Minister of Defence Cezary Tomczyk announced that an operation is underway in Poland to neutralise objects that have violated and crossed the state border.

"The country's authorities, namely the President of the Republic of Poland and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, have been informed. All services are in action. Please follow the announcements of the Polish Army and police," he said.