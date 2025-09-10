Tusk on incursion of "shaheds" into Poland: Military used weapons against targets

On the morning of 10 September 2025, an operation is underway in Poland against Russian strike drones that flew into Poland during the enemy attack on Ukraine.

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X social media, according to Censor.NET.

"The operation related to numerous violations of Polish airspace is ongoing. The military has used weapons against targets. I am in constant contact with the president and the minister of defence. I have received a direct report from the operational commander," he said.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.