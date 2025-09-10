All "Shaheds" that flew into Poland were shot down with help of Dutch and NATO air forces - country’s Armed Forces Operational Command

Polish and allied aviation has shot down all the attack drones that flew into Poland during Russia's night attack on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

As noted, the work of Polish and allied aviation related to violations of the country's airspace has now ended, but the search for the crash sites of objects that violated Polish airspace continues.

"We urge you not to approach, touch or move if you see an unknown object or its remains. Such items may pose a threat and contain hazardous materials. They should be checked by the relevant services," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Royal Netherlands Air Force and NATO helped Poland to shoot down the "Shaheds".

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation was raised, ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against the targets. He has also informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the Shaheds in Poland and convened an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.