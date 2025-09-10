NATO does not consider Russian drone flight over Poland attack on Alliance - Reuters

NATO does not consider the flight of Russian drones in Polish airspace as an attack by Russia on the Alliance.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a source in the organization, Censor.NET reports.

However, this was the first time that NATO aircraft interacted with potential threats in the sky over the territory of the allies.

According to preliminary data, there were from six to ten drones in Polish airspace. They were recorded by NATO Patriot air defense systems, but they did not open fire.

The operation involved Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and tanker aircraft used jointly by NATO.

Recall that earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" flew into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that the aircraft were raised, ground-based air defense systems are on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the flight of the "Shaheds" into Poland and has convened an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers. So far, all the "Shaheds" that flew into Poland have been shot down, with the help of the Dutch and NATO aviation. It is also known that the Russian "Shahed" hit a house in Poland, no one was injured.

