NATO jets were scrambled by Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

On Sunday, September 21, two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled by a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the European Parliament with reference to DPA, Censor.NET informs.

The German Air Force said that an aircraft was spotted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, which did not respond to requests to make contact.

Read more: EU discusses measures against oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline - Bloomberg

In response, two German Eurofighters took to the skies. They took off from the Rostock-Laage air base in Germany.

The German Air Force added that the offending aircraft was a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft.

It is noted that the situation in the Baltic Sea region has recently become even more tense due to Russia's violation of airspace.