EU discusses measures against oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline - Bloomberg

The European Union is considering trade measures against Russian oil imports, which are still being bought by Hungary and Slovakia.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to the sources, the executive body of the bloc is reviewing the issue of imports of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia, and the measures under consideration will mainly affect these supplies, unless they are gradually stopped.

These discussions are taking place in parallel with a new package of sanctions that the EU presented on Friday, September 19. The proposed restrictions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas, and will initially apply to short-term contracts six months after entry into force, and then to long-term agreements from January 1, 2027.

The EU sanctions package also proposes restrictions against more than 100 tankers of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and a number of companies involved in energy trade, including those operating in third countries.

It is noted that most other EU countries have pledged to gradually stop all imports of Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027, and the use of trade measures may become an option if the governments of Budapest and Bratislava do not present exit plans.